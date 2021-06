© KTU



argued on Fox News Live Sunday thatthat was taking place over the more than 150 nights of riots in Portland, explaining part of the reason why all 50 members of the Portland police riot squad known as the Rapid Response Team (RRT) resigned A Portland Police Bureau (PPB) statement indicated that the resignations were effective as of last Wednesday, and it's unclear what implications would be for law enforcement response to future demonstrations in Portland, although Turner stressed that theand will "be ordered to do the same job, just a little bit different."Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis had said that the police department will make sure that there are "as close to adequate resources as we can get within just the limits that we have to deal with anything that comes up with on-duty resources."All of the members of the Portland Police Bureau's highly trained rapid response unit, which had responded to riots, resigned last week after theduring an overnight riot last summer.On Tuesday, arelated to the Aug. 18, 2020, incident.That night, according to the Portland Police Association, aboutThe Portland Police Association said:According to the union,and began marching back toward the building. As the Rapid Response Team was working to clear the area,and officers deployed pepper spray and less lethal munitions as the crowd grew more aggressive.Several rioters interfered with an officer attempting to place one person under arrest.Jacobs, an activist and photographer, fell to the ground.The union said:Turner stressed on Sunday thatHe said that the Portland Police Association, which represents the Rapid Response Team members, sent a letter to the city of Portland in OctoberThe Multnomah County District Attorney's office, which covers Portland, saidA spokesperson with the Multnomah County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but KATU-TV reported that Mike Schmidt, the Multnomah County District Attorney, said, "We look at every case individually and based on the merits."The District Attorney's office reportedly has issued 194 cases and, so far, nine of them have been resolved with 28 cases pending review by a deputy district attorney to determine a charging decision.Turner stressed on Sunday that he does not believe the city of Portland supported the police department during the riots and insteadHe noted that the police department is "understaffed" and has been "defunded."Regarding the officer that was indicted, only a "snapshot of the event" was captured because officers do not have body cameras, he said. Turner continued:Turner went on to argue that some members of the city council "want to have their false narrative and self-serving agendas and that's what's hurting our city." He also said he believesSpokespeople for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city council did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.