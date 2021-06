© PMG File



"Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system."

Following the criminal indictment of a fellow officer, the entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team made the unanimous decision to resign, according to police sources via Portland news outlet KXL . The Rapid Response Team is a group of volunteer officers who respond to civil disobedience, demonstrations and riots. At the time of the incident, Officer Budworth was assigned to the Rapid Response Team for crowd control.Indeed, Budworth was indicted for breaking up an Antifa riot in 2020, charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.However, it is critical to mention thatwhile the Independent Police Review office" WCAX News reports. The Portland Police said Tuesday:Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner told the Lars Larson Show Wednesday that he feared officers would quit in response to what he called a "Witch Hunt" of a prosecution.