Worldwide, some 650 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology have been reported, WHO figures show.Spain has registered 30 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origins since the beginning of this year, a fresh situation report from the country's Health Ministry shows."It is necessary to continue intensive monitoring and continue investigations carried out to confirm or rule out whether there is an increase in cases of unknown hepatitis compared to what is expected," the ministry noted on Friday, admitting that it was still unclear whether the cases surpassed its usual baseline or not.The acute hepatitis has been detected so far in 33 countries, the UN health watchdog noted, adding that scientists worldwide still have not established its causes.The watchdog urged its members to ramp up research into the hepatitis' nature and causes, noting that it remains unclear whether the number of reported cases is abnormal or remains within the usual baseline."Member States are strongly encouraged to identify, investigate and report potential cases fitting the case definition above," the WHO said. "Whole blood, serum, urine, stool, respiratory and liver biopsy (if available) samples should be undertaken for all cases meeting the case definition."