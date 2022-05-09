© The HealthSite.com



"We also don't know yet what role other factors may play, such as environmental exposures, medications, or other infections that the children might have."

"We know this update may be of concern, especially to parents and guardians of young children. It's important to remember that severe hepatitis in children is rare."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis in children, including five deaths, to determine a cause, with adenovirus infection as a primary line of inquiry, the public health agency said Friday.according to the CDC.A majority of the patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, according to the CDC.Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is often caused by viral infections, but environmental factors can also play a role.However, CDC officials said they don't know yet if adenovirus is the actual cause. Adenovirus is a common virus that normally causes mild cold or flu-like symptoms, or stomach and intestinal problems. It is not a known cause of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children, though it has been linked to the illness in kids with weak immune systems.Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, told reporters on a call Friday:The children hadwhich means most of them were not eligible to receive the vaccine. The CDC is still investigating whether there's any association with the Covid-19 virus, Butler said. However,The hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E have not been found in the kids during initial investigations, according to the CDC.The U.S. has not seen an uptick in adenovirus infections based on the data available, Butler said. However, Dr. Umesh Parashar, a CDC official, said the U.S. does not have a good national system for conducting surveillance of the virus. Butler said the CDC is working to improve its surveillance.The CDC has also not documented a significant increase in hepatitis cases in kids or liver transplants, but that's based on preliminary data and could change, according to Butler. However,he said.Parents should take the standard precautions for preventing viral infections, including hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, not touching the eyes, nose or mouth, and avoiding people who are sick, he said.Parents should contact their health provider with any concerns, Butler said.The CDC is investigating cases in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.