The governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and other NATO members are preparing a major new stage of the US-NATO war against RussiaThis massive escalation by the US and NATO is being billed as aechoing the words used by the Bush administration to describe the 2003 invasion of Iraq.chairman of the Institute for the Study of War and chairman of AM General, the maker of the Humvee military vehicle, called on Wednesday forKeane told Fox News:Keane developed the comments of Admiral James Stavridis, who earlier this month said that the Black Sea would be "the next major front in the Ukraine war."Responding to an earlier version of Keane's remarks, the Wall Street Journal published an editorial entitled "Breaking Russia's Ukrainian Grain Blockade." It declared, "A Black Sea mission to escort commercial ships may be needed to prevent a global food shortage."The Journal enthusiastically agreed with Keane's proposal and wrote:The Journal continued:Technically, this could be said about any military conflict. If the opposing army simply lays down its arms, no fighting will be necessary.Of course, despite the optimistic assurances of Keane about the "risk profile,"In almost any conceivable scenario, this operation could rapidly turn into a major naval battle, just like "no-fly zone" is a synonym for open and direct war between Russia and NATO.The language of Keane and the Wall Street Journal dovetails perfectly with the rhetoric of US officials and those of its imperialist allies.Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of bombing Ukrainian food infrastructure andSecretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of carrying out "a deliberate effort" to undermine global food supplies. Blinken stated:Earlier this week,On Friday, Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko tweeted thatLast month, theThe first countries to officially endorse the NATO-led naval operation in the Black Sea wereOn Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for a plan to break the blockade, declaring,The Guardian reported thatThe plans now being discussed would mark