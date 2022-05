© Jon Super/Jon Super



Kwasi Kwarteng has asked National Grid to bolster electricity supplies using coal this winter amid concerns Russia's supply of gas to Europe will be cut off In a letter to Fintan Slye, executive director of the ESO, this week, Mr Kwarteng warned of "high levels of uncertainty and volatility expected in energy markets over the winter".He said: "While we are in no way dependent on gas from Russia, I am mindful that"We must therefore consider all prudent steps to mitigate these risks and bolster our energy security this winter. These risks would be best mitigated by significantly increasing the amount of capacity that is available over the winter, particularly non-gas-fired capacity."To this end, I request that you work with industryThe letter is likely to add to. On Thursday, the Government introduced a windfall tax on oil and gas producers to help provide support for households struggling with energy bills.Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has raised the prospect that the tax could be widened to electricity generators profiting from high energy prices, although Mr Kwarteng is believed to be opposed to the idea.but is trying to cut its reliance. Meanwhile,since the start of the war and there are concerns it could go further.On Friday Kadri Simson, the EU's energy commissioner, told the Financial Times that any member state might be next to cut off, and the EU is preparing contingency plans.d, particularly given the need for supply that can be relatively easily dialled up and down to respond to demand.Under current market rules, power generators are paid to be on standby ready to provide back-up supply, funded by consumer bills. Mr Kwarteng has urged National Grid ESO to make sure any deals with generators deliver value for money.The plants are in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.Mr Kwarteng said he remained committed to the government's plan to phase out coal-fired power generation by September 2024, adding the country needs to cut its dependency on imported fossil fuels.But he added: "This transition has to be orderly, recognising the critical role fossil fuels will play as we deploy low carbon alternatives."A government spokesman said: "In light of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is only right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply."While there is no shortage of supply, we may need to make our remaining coal-fired power stations available to provide additional back up electricity this coming winter if needed."It remains our firm commitment to end the use of coal power by October 2024."