Gazprom, Russia's main natural gas supplier, has announced a complete halt in gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday after the two countries refused to make payments in rubles. According to a statement, supplies will not resume until Sofia and Warsaw comply with the new terms.The Saint Petersburg-based energy giant warned thatIn a statement early on Wednesday, the company explained that, Gazprom Export had not received ruble payments for gas deliveries in April from the companies 'Bulgargaz' (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland)," as required under President Vladimir Putin's decree dated 31 March. It noted that "payments for gas delivered since 1 April must be made in rubles," and that both companies had been notified of this "in a timely manner."for transactions. Several buyers have signaled a willingness to accept Moscow's demands.Uniper revealed on Monday that there was a way to walk the thin line between complying with EU sanctions and meeting Russia's requirement for ruble payments. A company representative said in an e-mailed statement that "according to an initial and therefore still non-binding assessment, we still consider a compliant future payment processing to be feasible."Speaking to the radio station RMF on Wednesday, Petr Naimsky, a Polish government official overseeing the country's strategic energy infrastructure, said Warsaw would no longer buy gas from Russia.While, stating that the setup "poses significant risks to Bulgaria."Last month, a spokesman for state energy firm Bulgargaz told reporters that, as of this summer, Baku will provide the country's entire supply, albeit at a higher price. Further ahead, Bulgaria's government plans to connect the country to an as-yet-unfinished Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Greece, where gas will be imported by ship, likely from the US.