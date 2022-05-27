Albright's funeral was "

invitation-only

."

Most obviously, Albright was perhaps the most important advocate for NATO expansion which clearly antagonized Russia and was a major part of the provocation for the invasion of Ukraine. She stood over Clinton as he signed on to NATO enlargement "for stability and security in the 21st Century." Moreover, the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia was known as "Albright's War." That war was triggered by political fabrications perpetrated by Albright and her associates, particularly regarding the Rambouillet text. It further aggravated Russia and China — whose embassy NATO intentionally bombed at a critical time. It may well have helped ensure the rise of China's increased militarized posture and the rise of Putin. Further, this first-of-its-kind use of NATO in war in Europe paved the way for its use in Asia (Afghanistan) and Africa (Libya). These moves projected Western military power into each of those continents.



Albright's continuation of the sanctions on Iraq, regardless of Iraqi compliance with weapons inspectors, led to a horrific humanitarian disaster in Iraq as well as the collapse of the UNSCOM weapons inspection regime, a complete break against international law and paving the way for the ultimate invasion of Iraq in 2003. In this as well as Yugoslavia war, Albright was allied with the Clintons and Joe Biden. The sanctions against Iraq also arguably were a major step in the rise of ISIS and proliferation of the use of sanctions which inflicted pain on the civilian populations of other countries such as Iran, Syria and Venezuela.



The rebuff by activists and the general public to Albright's Iraq agenda, most clearly at the Columbus, Ohio town hall meeting in 1998 was a stunning short term victory which followed years of public education about Iraq policy and was the result of focused action of activists on the scene. However, it may have demonstrated to the establishment that it needed greater mechanisms for use of fear and minimization of actual public debate about issues of war and peace. The ushering in of Bush/Cheney in 2000 and the 9/11 and anthrax attacks the following year gave the establishment the mechanisms it needed to use fear and intimidation domestically to oust the government of Saddam Hussein and initiate an era of increased destruction in the Mideast.

Why was the Chinese Embassy Bombed?

Perhaps the most notable target was the Chinese embassy. Albright dismissed allegations that the bombing was deliberate as "

balderdash

".

"We express our great concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unleashed by the NATO bombs," foreign ministry spokesman Sun Yuxi said."

"NATO stands accused of butchery by Chinese press".

"Chinese and Russian diplomatic officials agreed Thursday to take a more cooperative diplomatic stance in trying to stop NATO bombing Yugoslavia." Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's deputy chief of the presidential directorate for foreign policy had flown to Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterparts.

"Milosevic has insisted that he would only accept an unarmed U.N. presence in Kosovo. The agreement with Russia makes it more likely that the U.N. may now get involved. But significant roadblocks remain, including China's possible veto of any resolution moving through the Security Council." (Interestingly, also the same day, a Senate committee approved a major report reviewing technology transfer to China.)

Did the Yugoslavia War Help Lead to the Rise of Putin?

"I told NATO, the Americans, the Germans: Don't push us towards military action. Otherwise, there will be a European war for sure and possibly world war."

"Albright's War"

The Appendix fundamentally called for NATO to be allowed to occupy all of Yugoslavia:

"NATO personnel shall enjoy ... free and unrestricted passage and unimpeded access throughout the FRY [Federal Republic of Yugoslavia]."

Albright insisted that Yugoslavia comply with demands at Rambouillet that basically would have allowed NATO to occupy Yugoslavia.

The Serbs needed, according to the official, a little bombing to see reason. That was clear in Appendix B of Rambouillet. This war was totally avoidable."

"It would be a remarkable act of executive hubris and illegal as well to continue the bombing. It is a serious subversion of our constitutional structure (and is impeachable). His only option is to end the aerial bombardment and negotiate a peaceful solution."

"For some to shout 'war criminal' at Milosevic only emphasizes that those who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing stones. The Nuremberg Court found that to initiate a war of aggression, as the U.S. has done against Yugoslavia, is not only an international crime, it is the supreme international crime."

"Recognizing the desirability of avoiding putting forward proposals that Israel would consider unsatisfactory," Albright wrote Netanyahu on Nov. 24, 1998, "the U.S. will conduct a thorough consultation process with Israel in advance with respect to any ideas the U.S. may wish to offer to the parties for their consideration."

Iraq: Maintaining the Sanctions; Bombing at "A Time and Place of Our Choosing"

Between 1 million and 1.5 million Iraqis have died from malnutrition or inadequate health care resulting from economic sanctions, said Halliday. The U.N. Security Council imposed economic and military sanctions against Iraq during the Gulf War to prevent that country from rebuilding "weapons of mass destruction," including nuclear and biological warfare.



"For me what is tragic, in addition to the tragedy of Iraq itself, is the fact that the United Nations Security Council member states ... are maintaining a program of economic sanctions deliberately, knowingly killing thousands of Iraqis each month. And that definition fits genocide," Halliday said.

"I regret it. I have apologized for it I can't tell you how many times." But it's quite clear, she regrets so openly stating how murderous U.S. policy was.

"I do not actually remember saying that specifically." When I responded that I'd seen it, she argued the suffering of Iraqis was all Saddam Hussein's fault — "you can't lay that guilt trip on me." My attempt at follow-up "You don't think the U.S. has any culpability -" was cut off.

"We are not interested in seeing a relaxation of sanctions as long as Saddam Hussein is in power."

"must recognize its border with Kuwait, return stolen property, account for POW/MIAs, end support for terrorism and stop brutalizing its people."

"Unsubstantiated claims that Saddam Hussein is behind virtually every incident, when local vendettas and the power struggle between Massoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani account for most, are simply accepted."

"We do not agree with the nations who argue that if Iraq complies with its obligations concerning weapons of mass destruction, sanctions should be lifted. Our view, which is unshakable, is that Iraq must prove its peaceful intentions. It can only do that by complying with all of the Security Council resolutions to which it is subjected. Is it possible to conceive of such a government under Saddam Hussein? When I was a professor, I taught that you have to consider all possibilities. As Secretary of State, I have to deal in the realm of reality and probability. And the evidence is overwhelming that Saddam Hussein's intentions will never be peaceful."

Did the U.S. government have peaceful intentions?

"I knew that Saddam would now feel that there was no point in his cooperating with us, and that was the intent of her speech."

Thus, it seems almost certain that the point of U.S. policy was exactly the opposite of what it claims

"Now, as you know, Tariq Aziz, the deputy prime minister of Iraq, had a press conference today, and he essentially blamed the United States for the standoff. He said they've been trying to cooperate for seven and a half years. There's never any light at the end of the tunnel; there's just another tunnel, and that the Clinton administration, as he put it, just doesn't want to see sanctions lifted, period."

"Well, you know, it's quite typical of the way that they've been operating. They will not accept responsibility themselves for what is going on. They are the ones that have had the opportunity since the end of the Gulf War to comply. You know, this has been one of the clearest sanctions regimes with the clearest road maps that have ever existed in terms of how to get from Point A to Point B, and it's perfectly simple for them to say that UNSCOM needs to come in and do its job."

The war moves against Iraq were also tied to Clinton's political fortunes.

"Let me ... make clear that if necessary we will use force on our timetable in response to threats, and at a time and place of our choosing."

She and Clinton were backed to the max by

Biden

.

"Anthrax, if you took a five-pound bag of sugar and accept — call this Anthrax [Cohen holds up a bag of sugar]. This amount of Anthrax could be spread over a city — let's say the size of Washington. It would destroy at least half the population of that city. ... One of the things we found with Anthrax is that one breath and you are likely to face death within five days. One small particle of Anthrax would produce death within five days. VX is a nerve agent. One drop from this particular thimble as such — one single drop will kill you within a few minutes."

that disarmament of Iraq was not the actual goal.

Ironically, Albright stated that Ritter "doesn't have a clue about what our overall policy has been." Indeed, by 1999, Ritter had shifted his statements, telling Frontline that the U.S. would keep the sanctions in place no matter what Iraq did and that it was

thus responsible for the death of UNSCOM

.

"One year ago Saddam Hussein threw out all the inspectors who could find his chemical or nuclear capability — one year. He now said just yesterday, 'You're not coming back.' When is the administration going to get in there and start inspecting?"

"I am a Baptist. I believe in death-bed conversions. If he [Hussein] wants a different relationship with the United States and the United Nations, all he has to do is change his behavior."

"There is no difference between my policy and the policy of the present Administration.... I have no intention of normalizing relations with him."

"I find it hard to share the Baptist belief in redemption."

"I see no substantial change in the position and continuing total support for what the [Bush] administration has done."

Albright's legacy: corporate shadow lobbying and imperial identitarianism

"She's a role model for me & so many of our diplomats."

In addition, last year, Biden appointed one of her daughters, Alice P. Albright, to head the

Millennium Challenge Corporation

, set up by George W. Bush to dispense funds to counties deemed to be pursuing policies of "economic growth."

"And that very day, I wrote a note to the president in which I explained to him that in my opinion this aid was going to induce a Soviet military intervention."

Albright's family - her Jewish heritage was only made public after she became Secretary of State - was apparently saved in Serbia, yet when confronted by Serbian activists years after the bombing of Serbia that she presided over, she shouted at them: "

Disgusting Serbs! Get out!

"

"A loosely confederated Russia — composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic — would also find it easier to cultivate closer economic relations with its neighbors. Each of the confederated entities would be able to tap its local creative potential, stifled for centuries by Moscow's heavy bureaucratic hand. In turn, a decentralized Russia would be less susceptible to imperial mobilization."

Ohio State: An American Intifada on CNN

"The loss of electricity shut down the capital's water treatment plants and led to a public health crisis from raw sewage dumped in the Tigris River."

the AP reported the "United Nations' Children's Emergency Fund said several thousand children under the age of five die each month from malnutrition in Iraq."

This dynamic slowed with the incoming Bush administration and came to a screeching halt with the 9/11 attacks and false flag biowarfare anthrax attacks in 2001 which were used by the US establishment to clamp down on civil liberties and launch massive invasions that are effectively continuing. The U.S. public was brought into a space of total fear, media propaganda went into overdrive and forces for positive change were largely weakened, silenced, isolated or co-opted.

The Cross and the Sword

Sam Husseini is an independent journalist based in Washington DC. Follow him on Twitter at @samhusseini