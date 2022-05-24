© Unknown



It's time to drop the words "fake news," "hoax," and any other descriptor short of blatant and purposeful lies, in reference to Hillary Clinton's engineering, oversight, and final approval of releasing to the sock-puppet media a preposterous fairy tale that even the worst of armchair sleuths could spot asWhy do I make such a "bold" statement? When even the Wall Street Journal editorial board publishes a blistering editorial titled ', in which it calls Clinton's lies athat is newsworthy. Are you listening, Hillary?The Russia-Trump collusion narrative of 2016 and beyond was a dirty trick for the ages, and now we know it came from the top — candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.and while this news is hardly a surprise,Mr. Mook testified as a witness in special counsel John Durham's trial of Michael Sussmann, the lawyer accused of lying to the FBI. In September 2016, Mr. Sussmann took claims of a secret Trump connection to Russia's Alfa Bank to the FBI and said he wasn't acting on behalf of any client. Prosecutors say he was working for the Clinton campaign.Before we continue, lemme say this. I abhor whataboutism — from both sides of the aisle and everywhere in between. That said,when shown images, transcripts, receipts with signatures, and testimony from former associates of Joe Biden's wayward son,Yet, Hillary's lies?But, again, paraphrasing Hilary's unconscionably cold and narcissistic response during a Congressional hearing on Benghazi,The number of times Hillary has been tried and convicted by the court of public opinion is incalculable. The woman is like the mythical phoenix — some might say cockroach — burning itself on a funeral pyre and rising from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another (in Hillary's case, hideous) cycle.As reported by my colleague Bob Hoge in the final article above, respectedon Friday saidHillary Clinton has always had a sort of Voldemort-like status of she who must not be named in a scandal. The Clintons have really been able to avoid direct responsibility in a series of scandals. And here was her campaign manager [Robby Mook] effectively dropping the dime on his former boss and saying,Now, the reason that's important is thatBut the Clinton campaign pushed it anyway. This Alfa Bank story was pushed bynow the national security adviser, and by Clinton herself.But the thing to keep in mind is thatto try to sort of get out of her own email issues during the campaign.Jonathan Turley might very well be proved right — he usually is — but, again,for which it must be commended.In short, the Clinton campaign created the Trump-Alfa allegation, fed it to a credulous press that failed to confirm the allegations but ran with them anyway, then promoted the story as if it was legitimate news. The campaign also delivered the claims to the FBI, giving journalists another excuse to portray the accusations as serious and perhaps true.Most of the press will ignore this news, butIt disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a three-year investigation to nowhere. Vladimir Putin never came close to doing as much disinformation damage.So there it is. We've seen these sorts of reversals in the past, of course. Disgraced former Senator Al Franken and the disgusting former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo come to mind.— until they don't. The more blood in the water, the sooner they throw their former heroes and colleagues under the bus as fast as they can.The question of all questions, in this case, is,