Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in Indonesia where authorities say at least 4 people have died in and thousands have been affected.A landslide triggered by heavy rain destroyed homes in Cipelang Village, Cijeruk District, Bogor Regency in West Java Province on 21 May 2022. Indonesia's disaster management agency said 4 people died and 5 were left homeless.Meanwhile flooding in Kendal and Pemalang Regencies in Central Java Province on 22 May damaged around 2,500 homes and affected around 12,000 residents.and 11,442 homes damaged by floods in Medan City, North Sumatra Province on 20 May, according to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management. A tornado was reported in the same area on 22 May leaving one person injured.Meanwhile heavy rainfall has also caused flooding in the provinces of North and Central Kalimantan and Gorontalo Provinces. Flooding in Murung Raya Regency, Central Kalimantan Province, damaged 977 houses as well as public buildings on 20 May 2022.Areas of North Barito Regency were also flooded after heavy rain caused the Barito River to overflow, damaging homes and affecting 2,105 people.Around 3,000 people across 11 villages were affected by flooding in North Malinau District, Malinau Regency, North Kalimantan Province. Further east, flooding struck in Gorontalo City, Gorontalo Province on 21 May, damaging at least 20 homes.