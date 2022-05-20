© Getty Images / Kim Min-Hee

US President Joe Biden mixed up the names of the current and former South Korean leaders during a trip to tech giant Samsung's chip manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek on Friday.Biden called the chipmaking plant, which will serve as the model for a $17 billion facility Samsung plans to open in Texas in late 2024, "emblematic of the future cooperation and innovation that our nations can and must build together."Yoon concurred, hailing it as "a great opportunity to re-highlight the meaning of semiconductors for the economy and security" and praising the "economic and security alliance based on our partnership for advanced technologies and global supply chains."A massive semiconductor shortage has plagued the world's high-tech industries since the Covid-19 pandemic saw governments shutter factories, leading to dire disruptions in supply chains. With much of the industry's supply coming out of China, the US and its allies have scrambled to source critical parts from elsewhere, belatedly denouncing their own dependency on Chinese manufacturers as a national security risk.