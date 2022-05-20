The measure will also prevent pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe either of the drugs.The two drugs became controversial over the course of the pandemic as some doctors prescribed them to ill patients without approval from the Food and Drug Administration.The provision in the bill pertaining specifically to the two drugs was added to a larger piece of legislation that addresses professional licensing in the state.A state Democratic lawmaker says the boards already refrain from punishing doctors who lawfully prescribe either of the two drugs. However, Senate Democrats agreed to the language related to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to get the larger bill passed.