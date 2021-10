© NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct."Based on the evidence that currently exists, the mere fact of prescribing ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 will not result in our office filing disciplinary actions," the Republican attorney general said in the opinion.In a joint statement last month, the American Medical Association, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists said they strongly oppose the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 drug outside of a clinical trial."We are alarmed by reports that outpatient prescribing for and dispensing of ivermectin have increased 24-fold since before the pandemic and increased exponentially over the past few months," the groups said.In Arkansas, a state medical board is investigating reports that a doctor prescribed ivermectin to county jail inmates, including several who said they didn't know what they were being given. Kansas U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican and a doctor, has acknowledged that he took hydroxychloroquine throughout his 2020 campaign, along with his parents, siblings and wife, but he hasn't said how they obtained their prescriptions.The opinion came in response to a request from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses and disciplines doctors. The attorney general's office files complaints on the public's behalf against health care providers who violate state regulations and put their patients at risk, and the department has the power to suspend or revoke their licenses or take other action.Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith said in her request letter that consumers and doctors have been inundated with information about COVID-19 treatments, and "it may become difficult to discern the quality or validity of the information," raising questions about what doctors can legally prescribe.Peterson was first elected attorney general in 2014 and won re-election unopposed in 2018. He hasn't said publicly whether he plans to run again next year.Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte