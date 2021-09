© Sandrine Mulas / Hans Lucas

"insufficient evidence ... to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19."

The National Institutes of Health provided a non-recommendation for the use of ivermectin in COVID-19, stating that there was:The process for reaching that non-recommendation, however, is opaque. The Panel members responsible for therapy recommendations are disclosed and also that:However,. This includes fighting a Freedom of Information Act request in federal court . A deceptive non-vote would constitute an atrocity. NIH has also been secretive about the composition of the working group that proposed the ivermectin non-recommendation. The names of those individuals were redacted by the NIH from a document obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request for the agenda of a meeting considering ivermectin.However, the group responsible for the ivermectin non-recommendation has been discovered through a FOIA request to the Center for Disease Control and PreventionA fourth member, Susanna Naggie, had an extraordinary potential conflict of interest. She received a $155 million grant for the study of ivermectin following the non-recommendation.. It is not known, however, if the panelist was aware of that opportunity or was planning to apply for that grant at the time of the deliberations on ivermectin.The deception and secrecy surrounding the NIH ivermectin non-recommendation should have raised serious doubts about its integrity.