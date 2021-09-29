At the end of the school trial, six months later, lice infestations were down by 87% and "No adverse events were reported. "
But wait, what about all the diarrhea, vomiting, seizures and coma that may have befallen all these poor children? Who would be so reckless as to hand out this drug hither-thither with just a "fact sheet"?!
This is, after all, what the experts at University of Sydney, one of our"top" universities, are saying about Ivermectin in 2021:
Thinking of trying Ivermectin for COVID? Here's what can happen with this controversial drugThis might be a clue:
Taking a scientific approach to misinformation about unproven and potentially dangerous covid 'treatments', Sydney experts explain that side-effects range from vomiting and diarrhoea to seizures and a coma.
What does it do to your body?Who were these fools, ignorant of 3.8 billion doses of ivermectin given to humans, plus a Nobel Prize, and the title "wonder drug"? They were Doctors of Pharmacology: Associate Nial Wheate, Professor Andrew McLachlan and Slade Matthews from the University of Sydney. Researchers who apparently slavishly adopt FDA twitter campaigns, but don't even know how to look up Wikipedia?
We know very little about what the drug does to humans, and the little we do know mostly comes from its use in animals.
The TGA know this drug is safe when prescribed by doctors, yet they won't let doctors prescribe it?
Ivermectin has been used successfully in Australia, India, Brazil, and Mexico in clinical trials to reduce head lice. And it's been used in India, Mexico, Peru, and Indonesia to save lives from Covid. The risk is low, and Australians want the right to discuss it with their doctor. If the TGA hasn't reviewed some of the 65 studies on Ivermectin against Covid, isn't it about time it did?
Does the government serve the people or do the people serve the government?
Marian J Currie, et al.
Abstract
Head lice are a common, costly public health problem worldwide. We aimed to determine the feasibility of an ivermectin intervention program. Consenting students in two schools were screened for head lice. Infested students and siblings at one school were offered a head lice fact sheet and two doses of oral ivermectin, 7 days apart. Parents of infested students in the other school were given the same fact sheet and asked to treat the child and siblings using their preferred topical treatment. Seven hundred two of 754 (93.1%) students enrolled in the two schools were screened; 40 (5.3%; 95% CI 3.7-6.9) had head lice; 31 (9.4%; 95% CI 6.1-12.2) in the intervention school and nine (2.5%; 95% CI 1.1-3.8) in the control school. Subsequently 93.6% of children in the intervention school were treated with oral ivermectin. No adverse events were reported. At 6 months the reduction in the head lice infestation rates for the intervention and control schools were 87% and 56%, respectively. This pilot study suggests that school wide screening for head lice and the administration of oral ivermectin is feasible and acceptable. A randomized controlled trial at 20 schools is planned.
