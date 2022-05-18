© byeangel, via Flickr

© CNS/AFP/China OUT



US investigators believe someone on board deliberately crashed a China Eastern flight in March, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, in what was China's deadliest air disaster in decades.So-called black box flight data recorders recovered from the site were sent to the United States for analysis."The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit," the Journal quoted "a person who is familiar with American officials' preliminary assessment" as saying.Both the US National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing declined to comment on the investigation to AFP Tuesday.In a statement, the CAAC said staff had met safety requirements before takeoff, the plane was not carrying dangerous goods and did not appear to have run into inclement weather, though the agency said a full investigation could take years.In the immediate aftermath of the crash, China's ruling Communist Party moved quickly to control information, revving up its censorship machine as media outlets and local residents raced to the crash site.It has maintained its tight grip over the narrative, with the preliminary probe leaving key questions unanswered.A social media hashtag bearing the plane's flight number appeared to be censored.The crash was China's deadliest in around 30 years and dented the country's otherwise enviable flight safety record.