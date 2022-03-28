PLane Black Box
The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from 29,000 feet and into a forested mountainside, killing all 132 people on board.

The second "black box" has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed all 132 people on board last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.

Firefighters taking part in the search found therecorder, an orange cylinder, on a mountain slope about 5 feet underground, state broadcaster CCTV said. Experts confirmed it was the second black box. The impact of the crash scattered debris widely and created a 65-foot-deep pit in the side of the mountain.


Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from 29,000 feet and into a forested mountainside in southern China.
Rescue workers searching for voice recorder box
© Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images
Rescue workers have been combing through the site near Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi region, for days
The search for the black boxes and wreckage from the plane has been complicated by the remote setting and rainy and muddy conditions. Video posted by CGTN, the international arm of CCTV, showed an official holding the orange can-like object on site with the words "RECORDER" and "DO NOT OPEN" written on it. It appeared slightly dented but intact.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday en route from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. An air traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane's altitude drop sharply but got no reply, officials have said.

The cockpit voice recorder, also an orange cylinder, was found two days later on Wednesday. It has been sent to Beijing for examination and analysis.