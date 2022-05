© Win McNamee/Getty Images



"Whereas once the primary Western objective was to defend against the invasion, it has become the permanent strategic attrition of Russia."

About the Author:

John Daniel Davidson is a senior editor at The Federalist. His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Claremont Review of Books, The New York Post, and elsewhere. Follow him on Twitter, @johnddavidson.

The New York Times on Wednesday published an op-ed by Tom Stevenson arguing what some of us have been arguing for a while now:Stevenson, a journalist who reported from Ukraine in the opening weeks of the war, argues that initially the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine rather straightforwardly, with supplies of arms to the Ukrainians and economic sanctions on Russia. But things have changed over the past month.Now, instead of simply helping Ukraine stave off invasion and conquest,Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said so explicitly after a clandestine visit to Ukraine with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken last month. After her own recent visit to Kyiv, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi characterized the war as a global struggle for democracy To back up these outlandish claims, the Biden administration has now proposed a $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war in late February. On top of that, it appears thearguably making theAll of this amounts to a major policy shift on the part of the United States, writes Stevenson:This shift, he adds, has "coincided with the abandonment of diplomatic efforts."The risks of pursuing such a policy are immense, including the possibility of nuclear war between the world's top two nuclear powers. If the Biden administration has some overarching goal in mind, it has not bothered to tell the American people. Instead, we are trundling along the road to war as if every decision we make is simply a reaction to Russian aggression.But in fact, the war itself has shifted dramatically since late February, andHaving failed in its initial push on Kyiv in the northern part of the country amid fierce resistance from the Ukrainians, Russia has shifted its strategy, limiting its forces to the south and east of Ukraine in hopes of consolidating control of a much more limited territory.But instead of recognizing this for the concession that it is and seizing the chance to persuade both sides to stop fighting and make a deal, the United States has responded by publicly calling for the weakening of Russia and committing an enormous amount of taxpayer dollars to arming Ukraine in what might otherwise be turning into a much more limited conflict in the eastern part of that country.A cynic might conclude that the Biden administration doesn't really want the fighting to stop and will gladly keep funding a proxy war with Russia, even as it denies that it is doing so . A cynic might also argue that U.S. policy in Ukraine now has very little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Moscow, possibly even encompassing the dangerous fantasy of regime change in the Kremlin.That is certainly the view of(Recall thatback in March.)Indeed, Biden and the Democrats have largely been joined in their strategic folly by most Republicans.As things stand now, it's not unreasonable to supposeunder the pretext that the battle for Donbas is, as Pelosi ludicrously claimed , "the frontier of freedom." To quote Stevenson,