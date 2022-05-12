Igor Konashenkov
© mil.ru
The attempt to seize the Zmeiniy Island turned out to be a disaster for the Kiev regime, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on May 10.

As a result of the attack on the Zmeiniy Island, the Ukrainian army units lost dozens of servicemen killed, several dozen aerial vehicles of various classes and several boats.

"This adventure ended in disaster for Ukraine. The Kiev regime's mindless PR campaign to seize the Zmeiniy Island on the eve of Victory Day resulted in the senseless deaths of more than five dozen Ukrainian fighters and militants from elite Ukrainian army units, the loss of four aircraft, ten helicopters, three boats and 30 drones," Konashenkov said.

In the past 24 hours, a Su-25 assault aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Dnepropetrovsk region were shot down.

"Four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed near Lisichansk, Krivoy Rog and Kulinovka in the Kharkov region," the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman added.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency