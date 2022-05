© Washington Times/iamtexas.com/Getty Images/KJN



"This means six in 10 voters view either our president, the vice president or both as incompetent. This is a very disturbing result at a time when inflation is rampant and war is threatening the world."

In a growing sign of voter concern about the cognitive abilities of the nation's elderly leadership, a majority of voters back brain tests for both President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.tweeted John McLaughlin in drawing attention to the latest McLaughlin & Associates survey. In the survey, shared with Secrets, 58% said Biden should take a test and release the results. Just 30% said he shouldn't.The results follow a series of apparent mental flubs by the 79-year-old president, the latest being a flip, flop, flip on calling for the ouster of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, his staff wrote him a notecard titled "Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points." McLaughlin said 61% want Pelosi to take the test and release the results.And when askedwith Biden at 15%, Harris at 11%, and "Both" at 33%.McLaughlin wrote in his analysis for Newsmax:He also asked about Biden's longevity, and a majority of respondents said they expect Biden to be replaced by Harris before the end of his first term. On that question, 55% said it is likely Harris will finish off Biden's first term.