"SILVER ALERT 58% say cognitive test time — 55% say Biden won't last his term," tweeted John McLaughlin in drawing attention to the latest McLaughlin & Associates survey.
In the survey, shared with Secrets, 58% said Biden should take a test and release the results. Just 30% said he shouldn't.
The results follow a series of apparent mental flubs by the 79-year-old president, the latest being a flip, flop, flip on calling for the ouster of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, his staff wrote him a notecard titled "Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points."
The poll of 1,000 voters also found similar calls for a cognitive test for Pelosi, 81. McLaughlin said 61% want Pelosi to take the test and release the results.
And when asked between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who's more incompetent, the survey found that it's a near toss-up, with Biden at 15%, Harris at 11%, and "Both" at 33%.
"This means six in 10 voters view either our president, the vice president or both as incompetent. This is a very disturbing result at a time when inflation is rampant and war is threatening the world."He also asked about Biden's longevity, and a majority of respondents said they expect Biden to be replaced by Harris before the end of his first term. On that question, 55% said it is likely Harris will finish off Biden's first term.
Comment: How about '3-for-1' brain tests - it's cheaper and they won't take long...