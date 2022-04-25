© Spanish Guardia Civil/AFP/Getty Images



Police in Spain have seized one of the largest hauls of taxidermy animals in Europe as they investigate potential smuggling, after a warehouse in Valencia was found to containThe Guardia Civil discovered more than 1,000 specimens in a 50,000 sq metre (538,000 sq ft) industrial warehouse in Bétera, Valencia, on Wednesday, it said in a statement on Sunday.The haul includedThe warehouse owner was under investigation for smuggling and crimes against flora and fauna, police said. He has not been arrested.Investigators estimate the stuffed animals are worth €29m (£24.2m).The discovery was the culmination of an investigation by Valencia police's nature protection team that began in November 2021 when agents became aware of a possible private collection in Bétera.