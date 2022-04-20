A day after he filed for bankruptcy protection, Infowars founder Alex Jones was ordered by a Texas court to pay $1 million in legal fees for the families of two victims in the Sandy Hook mass shooting, the News-Times reported.
Additionally, Jones, who lost two defamation lawsuits in connection with the 2012 Sandy Hook murders, also must pay legal fees of a Norwalk native who was falsely accused on Jones's Infowars website of being the shooter in the fatal 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida.
Jones and Infowars have 30 days to pay the legal fees for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was killed in the mass slaying, and for Lenny Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of first-grader Noah Pozner, who also was killed.
The two were among the 20 students and six educators killed at the school in December 2012. Jones had called the slaying a hoax, but later recanted those remarks and said it did happen.
Jones also must pay the legal fees for Marcel Fontaine, who was falsely accused of the Parkland, Florida mass killing.
