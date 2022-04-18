Society's Child
Putin pressures Israeli to hand over Alexander Nevsky Church to Russia
The Cradle
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 17:35 UTC
Alexander Nevsky Church in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to reports in Israeli media.
The church, also known as the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, is a major asset of the Russian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, located in the heart of the Christian Quarter.
In 2019, former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Putin the Alexander Nevsky Church in exchange for the release of an Israeli citizen who had been arrested in Moscow for alleged drug smuggling.
Netanyahu later announced that the disputed ownership of the Christian landmark could not be resolved in a court of law, and soon after Israel's land registry commissioner registered the Russian government as the owner of Alexander's Courtyard.
However, after Bennett took office in Tel Aviv, the ruling by the land registry commissioner was handed back to the Supreme Court, which placed the final recognition on hold.
The demand by the Russian president comes at a time when Bennett has been hoping to remain under the Kremlin's good graces despite his government's alignment with NATO amid the Ukraine crisis.
Experts believe that, as a result of the current conflict, transferring control of the Alexander Nevsky Church to Moscow could lead to harsh diplomatic consequences for Israel, turning a small-scale local conflict to an international one.
Soon after reports of Putin's letter surfaced, the Kremlin issued a summons to Israeli ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi to explain harsh comments made by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid regarding Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
This is the second time Ben Zvi has been summoned by Russian officials since the start of the military action in Ukraine.
On 25 February Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Ben Zvi and asked why Tel Aviv was expressing support for the "Nazis" in Ukraine.
"We have about 50% of the world's wealth but only 6.3% of its population. This disparity is particularly great as between ourselves and the peoples of Asia. In this situation, we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity without positive detriment to our national security. To do so, we will have to dispense with all sentimentality and day-dreaming; and our attention will have to be concentrated everywhere on our immediate national objectives. We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world-benefaction."
~ US State Department, 1948
Excellent summary and connects to the SOTT Cynthia Chung article on Glado.
Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret are the best historian/journalists in our time. Each time they write I learn how little of actual history I know....
The beginning of the article again discusses "mass formation psychosis" which is one means of manipulating the population. One can see the...
Some insight as to what is going on....[Link]
Spirit cooking at it's finest.