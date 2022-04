© AFP / Leon Neal

Billionaire's book drops as WHO hammers out supranational pandemic treaty.The public health official tweeted a photo of himself with the tome, tagging the Gates Foundation, the Microsoft founder's public health policy-making vehicle and one of the primary financial benefactors of the WHO.Gates scolded rich countries for taking less action to flood poorer nations with vaccines than he "expected" - and repeatedly demanded - over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. He called for developed nations to unite to implement systems that would prevent another pandemic, arguing that "your survival [with Covid-19] depended partly on your income, your race, the neighborhood you lived in."First devised by European Council President Charles Michel in November 2020, the agreement was outlined in a call for an "international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness" issued in March 2021 by a group of 25 heads of government and NGOs. Their publication declared that no single government, or even public-private partnership like the WHO, could sufficiently address the problems that would come with future pandemics, and called for a treaty "rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organization" and backed by existing "International Health Regulations." It was quickly backed by the G7 and World Health Assembly.The body plans to confirm its pandemic agreement at the 2024 World Health Assembly.