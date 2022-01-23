while Americans are being told by technocrats that the future is one without private property, Gates himself and other billionaires have been buying up huge amounts of farmland.

Billionaire globalist speaks about WEF's Great ResetGates declared that "The rich countries have to play a central role, both funding RND and having policies, in some cases carbon taxes will be used to drive the demand for these clean products."He continued, ""The number of companies working on these things is very exciting," Gates proclaimed.He further lamented that "Some of them will fail, a lot of them will fail," but asserted "we only need a reasonable number, a few dozen of them to make it through and that's what we have to accelerate."Watch:In his books, World Economic Forum founder and globalist Klaus Schwab makes clear that the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' or 'The Great Reset' will lead to the abolition of private property.That message is echoed on the WEF's official website , which states, "Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city - or should I say, "our city". I don't own anything. I don't own a car. I don't own a house. I don't own any appliances or any clothes."Apparently, you won't be allowed to own any private property and your only recourse will be to live in a state of permanent dependency on a small number of rich elitists who own everything.That used to be called feudalism, which is a form of slavery.Indeed,Meanwhile, the great unwashed will be pushed to living in tiny houses or pods , with living standards dramatically lowered in the name of saving the planet.