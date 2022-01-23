Puppet Masters
Bill Gates calls for "aggressive" carbon taxes to "accelerate" Fourth Industrial Revolution
Thu, 20 Jan 2022 00:00 UTC
Speaking with the World Economic Forum Wednesday, Bill Gates called for an aggressive implementation of carbon taxes in order to force middle income countries to fundamentally alter their entire industry sectors.
Gates declared that "The rich countries have to play a central role, both funding RND and having policies, in some cases carbon taxes will be used to drive the demand for these clean products."
He continued, "Only by doing that in an aggressive way will the economic costs be brought down enough that we can turn to all the middle income countries and say 'OK, change your whole cement industry, change your whole steel industry.'"
"The number of companies working on these things is very exciting," Gates proclaimed.
He further lamented that "Some of them will fail, a lot of them will fail," but asserted "we only need a reasonable number, a few dozen of them to make it through and that's what we have to accelerate."
Watch:
In his books, World Economic Forum founder and globalist Klaus Schwab makes clear that the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' or 'The Great Reset' will lead to the abolition of private property.
That message is echoed on the WEF's official website, which states, "Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city - or should I say, "our city". I don't own anything. I don't own a car. I don't own a house. I don't own any appliances or any clothes."
Apparently, you won't be allowed to own any private property and your only recourse will be to live in a state of permanent dependency on a small number of rich elitists who own everything.
That used to be called feudalism, which is a form of slavery.
Indeed, while Americans are being told by technocrats that the future is one without private property, Gates himself and other billionaires have been buying up huge amounts of farmland.
Gates is now the biggest owner of farmland in America, according to a Forbes report from last year.
Meanwhile, the great unwashed will be pushed to living in tiny houses or pods, with living standards dramatically lowered in the name of saving the planet.
Comment: Considering how dangerously wrong Gates has proven to be on everything from agriculture to vaccines to the environment - its no small wonder (and surely a sign of desperation) that the elites keep trotting out this doofus to hold court on anything at all.