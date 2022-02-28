A recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featured author and registered dietician Diana Rodgers and New York Times bestselling author and former research biochemist Rob Wolf.
During a discussion about how there are movements against red meat. Wolf proposed that there are concerted efforts to consolidate who produces food, and asserted that there were some "folks" who want food production to be operated like "software" - meaning some corporation will own intellectual property on certain manmade foods.
Rogan then pivoted to Gates, who he said is the "largest owner of farmland in the United States."
According to a 2021 report, Gates was the largest private farmland owner in the United States with an estimated 242,000 acres of farmland, according to analysis by The Land Report.
Rogan pointed out how Gates is an ardent supporter of humans eating less or no meat.
In a February 2021 interview with MIT Technology Review, Gates argued that wealthy nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef.
"I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef," Gates told the outlet.
"You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they're going to make it taste even better over time," the computer entrepreneur claimed. "Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand."
Rogan said, "But the thing is, he keeps saying that we've got to eat less meat, and we've got to cut our consumption of meat out to be healthy, and we're gonna get used to these meat alternatives."
The Spotify podcast host then asked, "When a guy like that says that, I'm like, 'Are you making money because of this? Like, why are you saying that?'"
Rogan then ripped Gates for lecturing other people what to eat while not being in the best shape a person could be in.
"And by the way, you look like s**t," Rogan told Gates. "If you're eating those plant-based burgers or whatever the f*** you're doing, you're obese."
Regarding Bill Gates - who has a net worth of nearly $130 billion - Rogan said,
"A guy like that telling people about — he's got these breasts, and this gut, and I'm like, this is crazy. You're one of the richest guys on earth. You have access to the best nutrients ... you could have an amazing trainer. You could be in phenomenal shape, and you're giving out public health advice ... and you're sick."Rogan added, "I'm not a doctor, but when you've got man-boobs, and a gut, and you're walking around, and you have like these toothpick arms — I'm like, 'Hey buddy, you're not healthy.'"
"It's literally like a non-athlete trying to coach professionals. Like, what the f*** are you talking about," the "JRE" host continued on his rant. "How are you giving any health advice when you look like that. Your health is piss poor."
Rogan was likely referencing photos of Gates that went viral last May.
You can hear Joe Rogan's comments about Bill Gates in the video below.
