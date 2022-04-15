SNOW
The past two days in southeastern Saskatchewan and Manitoba have brought on a once-in-a-lifetime April blizzard.

According to Environment Canada, only twice since 1902 has Saskatchewan received this much snow in April within a 72-hour time period.

Snowblowers and shovelling could not keep up with the 20-40 cm of snow dropping in just the past 24 hours.

Estevan received the most snow with 40 cm of the white stuff falling on that town.



The wind gusted up to 90 km/h in some spots, creating zero visibility for drivers. There were many road closures and some roads have yet to reopen.

The Trans Canada Hwy. is closed from Moosomin, near the Saskatchewan border, to Winnipeg.

Even in Regina, which the storm was supposed to miss, received up to 14 cm in parts of the city.

Regina activated their "snow roads" protocol, where they prioritize which streets get cleared first to help people move about the city and minimize accidents.

According to Environment Canada, the blizzard has moved on to Ontario.

Sleet and gusty winds are expected to continue in southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba until Friday.