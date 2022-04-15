The past two days in southeastern Saskatchewan and Manitoba have brought on a once-in-a-lifetime April blizzard.Estevan received the most snow with 40 cm of the white stuff falling on that town.There were many road closures and some roads have yet to reopen.The Trans Canada Hwy. is closed from Moosomin, near the Saskatchewan border, to Winnipeg.Even in Regina, which the storm was supposed to miss, received up to 14 cm in parts of the city.Regina activated their "snow roads" protocol, where they prioritize which streets get cleared first to help people move about the city and minimize accidents.According to Environment Canada, the blizzard has moved on to Ontario.Sleet and gusty winds are expected to continue in southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba until Friday.