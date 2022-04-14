© Unknown

Elitism In The Name Of "Equality"

Filling The Spiritual Void With Narcissism

of self aggrandizement

Assimilation Posing As "Democracy"

Democracy without skepticism and discernment is a recipe for disaster

Their ability to use organized mobs as a weapon to attack weak points in the structures of a particular culture is their primary survival mechanism

The Normalization Of Depravity And Insanity

It also tends to lead to the sexualization of children, which is always an indicator of a culture in steep decline