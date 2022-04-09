Puppet Masters
Alberta's chief medical officer Hinshaw tells court rights were violated for the greater good, during pandemic
Calgary Sun
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 00:01 UTC
But Dr. Deena Hinshaw told a hearing challenging her public health orders that the measures were a "last resort" necessary to protect individuals from the coronavirus and maintain the viability of the health-care system.
Under cross-examination by lawyer Leighton Grey, one of two counsel representing parties challenging the constitutionality of Hinshaw's orders, the doctor said such measures were needed when voluntary compliance didn't prevent the spread of the disease.
"With many of the health orders you made you knew, the Government of Alberta knew, that they were limiting or restricting individual freedoms . . . isn't that so?" Grey asked.
"The last resort was to restrict those freedoms when the ability to mitigate the risk that COVID posed to the population was not possible with the . . . voluntary means that had previously been employed," Hinshaw said.
"So does that not support my assertion about the hierarchy of values that the Government of Alberta had, that dealing with COVID the public health issue was more important than the individual personal freedoms in the context of COVID-19?" Grey said.
"At the time where the health-care system was under significant threat of becoming overwhelmed, then clearly the decisions that were made were to limit some personal freedoms in order to both protect the health-care system and minimize the severe outcomes for the good of the whole population," Hinshaw said.
"So in those specific moments of time where the threat was significant and rising, then again, very specific freedoms were limited for that purpose of protecting the population as a whole."
Grey, who represents two churches challenging Hinshaw's orders, and lawyer Jeffrey Rath, who represents three individuals, want Justice Barbara Romaine to find the measures violated individual Charter rights and should be declared of no force and effect.
Such a ruling could limit any future measures the province might consider if a sixth wave of the pandemic starts to overwhelm the health-care system.
Even if the Court of Queen's Bench judge finds the orders violated individual rights, she could still rule they were justified in the circumstances of the pandemic.
Grey suggested Hinshaw's opinion that the non-pharmaceutical interventions she ordered — such as masking requirements and restrictions on public gatherings, including religious services — saved lives wasn't supported by evidence.
"There really isn't any data to support that, is there?" Grey said.
"I would disagree with that. There is a great deal of data to show the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions," Hinshaw said.
Her testimony will continue Wednesday.
Comment: Who would have thought mild-mannered Canada would be leading the way in human rights violations?
