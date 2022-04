© David Bloom /Postmedia



Alberta's chief medical officer of health acknowledged Tuesday that the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic affected individual rights.But Dr. Deena Hinshaw told a hearing challenging her public health orders that the measures were a "last resort" necessary to protect individuals from the coronavirus and maintain the viability of the health-care system.Under cross-examination by lawyer Leighton Grey, one of two counsel representing parties challenging the constitutionality of Hinshaw's orders, the doctor said such measures were needed when voluntary compliance didn't prevent the spread of the disease."So does that not support my assertion about the hierarchy of values that the Government of Alberta had, that dealing with COVID the public health issue was more important than the individual personal freedoms in the context of COVID-19?" Grey said.Grey, who represents two churches challenging Hinshaw's orders, and lawyer Jeffrey Rath, who represents three individuals, want Justice Barbara Romaine to find the measures violated individual Charter rights and should be declared of no force and effect.Grey suggested Hinshaw's opinion that the non-pharmaceutical interventions she ordered — such as masking requirements and restrictions on public gatherings, including religious services — saved lives"There really isn't any data to support that, is there?" Grey said."I would disagree with that. There is a great deal of data to show the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions," Hinshaw said.Her testimony will continue Wednesday.