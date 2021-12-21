The PM of Canada talking about attacking citizens fundamental rights, and doing it because of a loophole in the charter of rights and freedoms.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv on July 11, 2016 (PMO photo by Adam Scotti)

Comment: Rights, freedoms - a constitution? Canadians might consider asking some very important questions on who exactly is running the show. Canadians at large seem to have been sold a bill of goods, from NATO, Iraq and False Flags, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, AGW, Covid and the WEF's Build Back Better agenda, et cetera. Of course, Russia relationships are continuously demonized, and at the behest of the U.S., even Chinese citizens will be arrested.

Freeland Trudeau

Then Canadian Foreign Minister (now upgraded to Deputy PM), Chrystia Freeland: "We luv you Justin! Now be a good boy and do exactly as we say."