Puppet Masters
Maple dictatorship: Canada prohibits unvaccinated travelers on planes and trains
Washington Examiner
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 21:38 UTC
Passengers ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated as of Nov. 30 to board "domestic or international flights" or trains. Travelers will need to be prepared to show proof of vaccination status.
"Starting November 30 at 3:01 am EST, vaccination will be required for travel within and to depart Canada," the travel restrictions on the Canadian travel website read. "A valid COVID-19 molecular test will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination unless you're eligible for one of the limited exemptions."
"If you indicate to your airline or railway company that you're eligible to board, but fail to provide proof of vaccination or valid COVID-19 test result, you won't be allowed to travel and could face penalties or fines," the website said.
Canada's new travel restrictions come into effect days after officials alerted the World Health Organization about the existence of the omicron variant. Omicron, discovered in South Africa, has a "large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," as well as "an increased risk of reinfection," according to the organization.
Despite some countries reimplementing lockdowns, President Joe Biden's decision to limit flights from the region amid transmissibility concerns, and other strict COVID-19 protocols across the globe, some have expressed optimism omicron's circulation could be limited. Pfizer and BioNTech said it would be possible to create a COVID-19 vaccine that protects against the new variant within 100 days.
The new strain has been detected in Hong Kong, Israel , England , Germany, Botswana, Italy, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands.
To date, Canada has reported roughly 1,798,515 coronavirus-related cases and 29,772 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the New York Times . Roughly 77% of Canadians are considered fully vaccinated, having either a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 81% of Canadians have received one dose of a vaccine, the outlet added.
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
Quote of the Day
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
stocked up with wood..the lights are going out across some parts of uk and its only november...4 coldest months to come and the grand solar...
To make it up as it goes along and bide time to linger, is a valid strategy. After all, there is no hurry to retain our generation. The longer the...
its always been the good people who die early..lets hope the evil ones this time
You know when my family used to be participants of the Unitarian-Universalist church, which we no longer are, there was one thing that really...
Minecraft anyone? Pictures here look like something from south America...
Comment: Medical fascism is now a thing.