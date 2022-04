© Getty



A former senior ad designer for the Republican National Committee who called the sexual abuse of babies his "absolute favorite" has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for receipt of child pornography."The other group member promptly sent Verastigui a video of a baby being raped, to which Verastigui responded enthusiastically," court documents say. "The other group member then sent Verastigui numerous other videos of child pornography videos to Verastigui, including depictions of adults performing oral sex on babies."Verastigui commented on videos saying he "wished they were longer," according to court records.Verastigui worked as digital director for the Joint Economic Committee from 2018 to 2019, and as a digital strategist for the Senate Republican Conference from 2019 to 2020. He was previously a senior designer for the Republican National Committee , where he created digital campaign ads.In 2020, there were 618,399 victims of child abuse in the U.S. Most cases reported were among young children, with 136,600 victims 1-year-old or younger, and another 150,673 victims were between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, according to Statista. Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Investigations Unit rescued 1,177 child victims in child exploitation investigations in 2021. The unit arrested 3,776 individuals for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children and helped to secure more than 1,500 convictions.