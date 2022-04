© AP



Since the result, US workers from another 50 buildings have contacted the union

Amazon accused a new union at one of its New York warehouses of threatening workers unless they voted to organize, an assertion an attorney for the labor group called "really absurd."The National Labor Relations Board is giving Amazon until April 22 to back up objections to last week's election, in which Staten Island workers voted to form the company's first American union . Amazon had requested extra time to provide evidence because its objections are "substantial," it said in a filing Wednesday.A certified election result, with the potential to alter how Amazon manages its finely tuned operation.Some, the group's leader has said.Eric Milner, an attorney representing the ALU from law firm Simon & Milner, dismissed Amazon's claims as false and said they would be overruled.The retailer faces a high bar in demonstrating that the ALU not only violated rules for engagement with employees, but that those violations influenced the outcome, said John Logan, a labor professor at San Francisco State University. The NLRB also typically treats employers' alleged violations more seriously than alleged wrongdoing by unions because companies have greater power over workers, he said in a telephone interview."It's going to be really tough" for Amazon, he said.