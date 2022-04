The Kremlin does not understand the latest sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, Reuters reported Peskov said the sanctions were "difficult to understand and explain," and framed them as being part of a, Reuters reported.Though the White House's Wednesday announcement did not name the individuals targeted, the Kremlin's official Twitter account said later that day that this was aimed at Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova.The European Union is also considering sanctions on the pair, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed EU diplomats.The EU announced on Friday that it had adopted a fifth round of sanctions against Russia that would includeThe EU has already sanctioned Putin personally.An EU spokesperson told Insider on Friday that the names of the newly targeted individuals would be made public later Friday. Putin rarely speaks of his family , and Tikhonova and Vorontsova are the only names that have emerged in the public eye, despite rumors of other children.