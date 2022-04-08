The ruble plunged to historic lows after Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine, and the US and its allies imposed unprecedented sanctions targeting the country's financial system. On March 7, the Russian currency fell to as low as 150 rubles to the dollar.
The ruble nosedived on February 24, immediately after the start of the military operation, as international penalties targeted its freely traded currency. Western countries froze Moscow's foreign reserves, making it difficult for the Bank of Russia to support the ruble by selling foreign currencies.
The Russian government took steps to stabilize the sanctions-hit economy, helping the currency to bounce back from record low levels. The central bank introduced immediate capital controls, including a ban on foreigners selling Russian assets, as well as mandated hard currency sales by exporters.
The Russian currency received another boost after President Vladimir Putin announced in March that "unfriendly countries" that imposed sanctions against Moscow must now pay for Russian natural gas in rubles only. The demand received a negative response from the EU; however, Hungary and Slovakia said they were ready to accept the new way of payment. Moscow has also indicated that in the future, all Russian commodities will have to be paid for in rubles.
Another factor in favor of the ruble was the announcement by the Bank of Russia on March 25 that the regulator is resuming gold purchases at a fixed price of 5,000 rubles ($52 at the time) per 1 gram between March 28 and June 30. The move effectively links the ruble to gold, and since gold trades in US dollars, this sets a floor price for the ruble in terms of the dollar, establishing a new exchange rate between the two currencies closer to the levels seen on Thursday.
The Russian economy is currently facing its most challenging situation in three decades, but the West will not succeed in its attempts to isolate the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the State Duma on Thursday. He said that Russia will need at least six months to rebuild its economy from the impact of the unprecedented wave of Western sanctions.
"The economy needs time to rebuild. It is impossible with such a blow not to have at least six months to rebuild," Mishustin said, commenting on the deputies' proposals to create a real and working import substitution system in Russia.
The prime minister explained that the government is taking all possible measures to support enterprises, set up new production chains and stimulate employment. Businesses, for their part, must also adequately assess their capabilities, he noted. The situation provided room for new business opportunities, as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.
Moreover, Moscow has allies and partners with which it will continue working, and there are those who want to build businesses there. The authorities will continue supporting investors, including foreign ones, planning to strengthen cooperation with EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) partners, Mishustin said.
"Now, this is a powerful incentive to look at and arrange either full import substitution in our country, or find new chains in friendly countries. We understand this perfectly, and our entire policy is aimed at this," he stressed.
