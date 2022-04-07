Saudi Arabia welcomes Hadi's decision

Former Yemeni president, a staunch ally of Riyadh, has handed over his self-proclaimed powers to a newly established body, in what appears to beA Thursday statement from Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi said he had delegated his powers to the "presidential leadership" council and dismissed vice president Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar.The council will assume the duties of the former president and his deputy, and will be in charge of political, military and security decisions during a "transitional period," the statement added.The measure was taken in line with a 2011 power transfer initiative devised by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).The leadership council, made up of a chair and seven deputy chairmen, will be headed by Rashad Al-Alimi, a security official who was interior minister during the presidency of Ali Abdullah Saleh.welcomed Hadi's decision,movement., the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.This is while, where about 80 percent of its 30 million population are in need of some form of aid for survival.Yemeni forces have continued to grow stronger in the face of the Saudi-led invaders, advancing toward strategic areas held by Saudi-led mercenaries, including Ma'rib province, and conducting several rounds of counterstrikes against Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent months.On Saturday, Yemen's warring parties laid down their weapons for a nationwide ceasefire brokered by the UN.They agreed to observe the two-month truce, which took effect on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.