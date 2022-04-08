© YouTube / Hellenic Parliament TV

An Azov Battalion fighter addressed Greek lawmakers during the Ukrainian president's teleconference.A number of Greek politicians have expressed outrage after a member of the far-right Azov Battalion gave a speech during a teleconference between the Greek Parliament and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.During his address, Zelensky thanked Athens for the sanctions it has imposed on Russia and pleaded for more support, asking the Greeks to use their influence in the EU to help save "our shared heritage" in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.SYRIZA - Greece's main opposition party - vehemently protested the appearance of the neo-Nazi fighter, with several members reportedly walking out of the session during his speech."Today we listened with respect and solidarity to the democratically elected President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky, who resists the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to whom we express our support," Olga Gerovasili, SYRIZA's parliamentary group secretary, said.The fighter in question identified himself as Michael and claimed that he is an ethnic Greek who was born in Mariupol, and that he is now taking part in defending the city from "Russian Nazis" as part of the Azov Battalion, before stating that his grandfather fought against the Nazis in World War II.The Greek Parliament said it was informed about the statements of the two expatriates just 10 minutes before Zelensky's speech and were not provided with any further information.