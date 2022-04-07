© Charles Krupa/AP

"CEO Bob Chapek needs to be removed," and that "a man obsessed with sexualizing 4-year-olds should not run a company that built its brand on preserving the innocence and magic of childhood."

Disney's special privileges and its CEO's belief that the company can control Florida law shows how "free market capitalism" really works. It works by corporations buying governments and regulatory authorities.

As I reported on April 4, Disney, once upon a time a respected and trusted company, is today a lobby for sexual perversion.As far as Chapek is concerned, the rights of a tiny minority of sexual perverts take precedent over parental rights. Chapek thinksIt turns out that Disney had purchased via campaign contributions from a previous legislature the right to govern itself independently of the county governments in which Disney resides. When Chapek announced that Disney's goal was to have parental rights " be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts" and to support organizations working to make that happen,The Florida government has made it clear thatPolls show that an overwhelming majority of Floridians, including a majority of Democrats, favor parental rights over sexual perverts' rights.No parent concerned about their children should ever support Disney by taking them to a Disney venue. State Representative Spencer Roach said:Rep. Roach's opinion is that if Disney wants to keep its special privilege, Chapek has to go.Chapek's use of Disney to lobby for the rights of sexual perverts shows how far America has sunk into degeneracy. What is the position of Chapek's board and shareholders? Are they as degenerate as he is, preferring perverse sexual indoctrination of children? Has the American educational system at all levels succumbed to "wokism," thus overthrowing the traditional moral principles and behavior that defined the United States of America?Integrity, traditional principles, traditional ways of judging people by their character, appropriate behavior, politeness, manners, personal and family relations have all been sodom and gomorrahized. When I look back over my years, almost everything good about America has been destroyed.It is amazingThe question is: are the American people too far gone to recognize the leadership that they need?Among the superpowers, theHow is such a badly led country going to compete against China and Russia?