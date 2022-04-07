US weather: Huge hail size of golf balls hits Florida - The massive storm system,hit parts of North Texas and southern Oklahoma last night, where winds of up to 75 miles per hour caused millions of dollars in property damage.Flash flood warnings were also issued in the Dallas area overnight, with local fire officials engaging in multiple water rescues. No tornadoes have yet been reported from the area. The storm is now headed east through the Deep South, towards Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida, where it is expected to pick up in intensity. Weather officials said Tuesday that residents in those states should expect more damaging winds, heavy hail, and even twisters in those states.Reps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tornado watch for southern and eastern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central and southern Mississippi - areas expected to be slammed first by the sprawling Stormfront.A tornado watch was also issued for southern Alabama and parts of the Florida Panhandle, areas the storm is set to hit today as well. South Georgia is also at risk of deadly weather Tuesday, officials said as the storm continues eastward, as is Southern South Carolina. Cities in Tuesday's watch area include New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Charleston, and Jackson, Mississippi. Other cities put on the watch include Montgomery and Mobile in Alabama, and Pensacola and Panama City in Florida.