Strange behavior of ball lightning

In some districts of Maharashtra, including Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Buldhana, Washim, Akola, Wardha, and Bhandara many people were stunned to seeOn the same night, people of a village in Sindewahi tehsil of district Chandrapur also reported a metal ring falling on an open plot. In another village of the same tehsil, on the same night, all the people also saw a ball which had fallen in a pond.According to meteorologist and physicist Professor Kiran Kumar Johre, the three phenomena are also completely unrelated.Kiran Kumar Johre, a former Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) scientist, whose subject of specialization is 'electricity', They have said that the metal ring and sphere could be many satellite debris. But he never came at all withAccording to Johar, what was seen in the night sky on Saturday was ball lightning, which is a very famous phenomenon in physics. Kiran Kumar Johre has also claimed that he had also studied the similar upward and parallel moving fireballs seen in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2002. Kiran Kumar Johre has said that what has been seen in the Vidarbha region is the same.Kiran Kumar Johre also explained that the ball suddenly ceases to exist completely because it is destroyed very quickly after hitting any object. He has said that this phenomenon stops after the rains come after a long delay.Physicists have studied electricity for more than 12 years. He has said that there is nothing to panic at all. He has said that even though a lot of research is being done on it, the mystery behind the strange behavior of ball lightning is still not solved at all.