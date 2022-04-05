© REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte



SOCIAL MEDIA RESTORED

Protesters in the Sri Lanka's largest city Colombo held numerous small, peaceful demonstrations over a severe economic crisis on Sunday, defying a nationwide curfew, while police used tear gas to disperse student protesters in the central city of Kandy.A senior police official saidin Kandy."There were about 750 participants but no arrests were made," said Nihal Thalduwa, a police spokesman.Thalduwa saidgiven by police and charges will be filed against them later.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday as the Indian Ocean island nation. On Saturday, the government implemented a countrywide curfew after protests turned violent.Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Chairman Jayantha de Silva said the measure was carried out on instruction from the Defence Ministry and aimed to "maintain calm". De Silva later told Reuters restrictions had been lifted.While the block was in place, Minister for Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, the president's nephew, nonetheless sent a tweet in which he said he would "never condone the blocking of social media".Critics say the roots ofIn Colombo soldiers armed with assault rifles and police manned checkpoints to enforce the curfew, which is scheduled to run until till 6 a.m.(0030 GMT)on Monday.Around two dozen opposition leaders protested at police barricades near the Independence Square, some shouting "Gota(baya) Go Home"."This is unacceptable," said opposition leader Eran Wickramaratne referring to the curfew and other restrictions.Others stood in small groups outside their homes or gathered in the street, some holding handwritten anti-government banners or waving the national flag."This government, we do not want them anymore. They have had years and years to show us that they could do change but there is nothing. The situation has just gotten worse by the day," said protester Anjalee Wanduragala, 22, a student at the University of Colombo.