If America's soul becomes totally poisoned, part of the autopsy must read 'Vietnam.' - Martin Luther King Jr., 1967

the US government fighting a proxy war on the side of South Vietnam

the unimaginable order was given amid the tumult to indiscriminately slaughter over 500 women, children and elderly

The roots of wrath

Well, come on all of you, big strong men



Uncle Sam needs your help again



He's got himself in a terrible jam



Way down yonder in Vietnam



So put down your books and pick up a gun



We're gonna have a whole lotta fun

where is that same anti-war sentiment today among the virtue-signaling political left

Post-Vietnam, where is the pushback?

the art of virtue-signaling seems to have spared the military industrial complex

