A new survey has revealed Russian attitudes to the sporting sanctions imposed on their nation's athletes.The majority of Russians think athletes from their homeland would be sanctioned by global sporting authorities regardless of the conflict with Ukraine, a new poll has indicated.In a new poll run by Russian public opinion center VTsIOM, and with the results shared by TASS , almost a quarter (24%) of those surveyed said it was necessary to host events as alternatives to competitions from which Russian athletes are barred.The vast majority of Russians (91%) said they are "more or less informed" about the suspension of Russian athletes and teams from competitions held by the likes of football organizations UEFA and FIFA.In some cases, Russian sporting federations have launched appeals with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to overturn the bans, although bids from the likes of the Russian Football Union (RFU) have thus far been unsuccessful.When asked if Russia should make such efforts "to restore athletes' rights," confidence appeared low with just 15% of the 1,600 people polled saying they should resort to such steps.Almost half of those surveyed (48%) felt that attempts to reinstate Russian sporting rights should come in parallel to holding alternative international competitions in Russia.