A key panel of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommends Russia be hit withover noncompliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.that were obtained by the agency from a Moscow laboratory in January. WADA's Executive Committee will consider the recommendation and proposed consequences on December 9, asaid.The country was officially banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but a number of Russian athletes were allowed to compete as neutrals under the Olympic flag.WADA has documented more than 1,000 Russian doping cases across dozens of sports, most notably at the Winter Olympics that Russia hosted in Sochi in 2014. The country was found guilty of a government-organized effort to mask samples from athletes using banned substances between 2011 and 2015. Full disclosure of data from the Moscow lab was a key condition of Russia's controversial reinstatement by WADA in September 2018.." It said data on "hundreds" of positive tests have been removed while "underlying raw data and PDF files have been deleted or altered."Besides a ban from major sporting competition, the committee recommendedRussia can appeal any sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.RUSAF's suspension is still in place, andand said itThe announcement came after RUSAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several other officials were provisionally suspended over breaches of anti-doping rules. Shlyakhtin latersaying the scandal around the federation "discredits all of Russian sport, inflicts colossal reputational damage on our country as a whole, and undermines the foundations of the Olympic movement's integrity.""If this recommendation will not be taken into account, we will consider the question of the membership of the athletics federation in the Russian Olympic Committee at our next executive committee meeting," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement.