"the president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

during a speech in Warsaw, where he had met for talks with high-ranking Ukrainian officials on Saturday.Biden declared at the end of an emotionally overwrought speech in the Polish capital's Royal Castle. While he has previously denounced Putin as aand aand lobbed at him all manner of other geopolitical insults,Biden also spoke directly to "the Russian people," insisting that despite weeks of punishing sanctions and forcing hundreds of American and European-based companies to pull out of the country,He then attempted toBiden spoke more sternly to Russian leaders, warning them not to "even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory," due to the "sacred obligation" the alliance has under Article 5, its mutual defense treaty.the president began, correcting himself,Biden warned 100,000 American troops were waiting to defend Washington's European allies.The president warned NATO and its allies that the fight against Russiabefore waxing poetic about the "flame of liberty" chasing off the "darkness that drives autocracy."Not one to miss an opportunity,Fuel prices in Europe and to a lesser extent the US have soared in the wake of sanctions placed on Russian oil and gas.insisting