The former Assistant Chief to the Defence Staff warns the standard of living will 'get much worse' in the West as countries stand up to Putin.General Jonathan Shaw joined Andrew Castle amid rumours that Vladimir Putin is contemplating a scaling back of his invasion of Ukraine Britain's former Assistant Chief to the Defence Staff stated that the attitude of the West in the conflict has failed to look at the bigger picture for far too long."We in the West have the wrong mentality about this., but the reality is this is far more serious than that."He argued that the "real clash of values" on display in the conflict will lead to far more serious impacts on the every day life of people in the West.The former Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff warned