WikiLeaks founder granted permission to wed partner, who fought back tears outside the prison, saying 'What we're going through is inhuman.'Julian Assange and his partner, Stella Moris, got married on Wednesday at Belmarsh high-security prison in south-east London.The WikiLeaks founder, 50, was granted permission last year to marry Moris - with whom he has two children - at the prison where he has been held since 2019 after the US took legal action to extradite him to face trial on espionage charges.Moris arrived at the jail wearing a floor-length corseted lilac dress designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler, and an elaborate veil embroidered with messages from friends.Supporters said the couple were allowed six guests, including Assange's two brothers and his father.Belmarsh regularly permits photography, according to Moris, who added that the far-right activist Tommy Robinson and other prisoners had been interviewed on camera when ITV filmed inside the prison. Moris added: "But for Julian, who isn't even serving a sentence, there appears to be a different set of rules ...They fear people will see Julian as a human being.A Prison Service spokesperson said: "All weddings in prisons must meet the requirements outlined in the Prison Service policy."Earlier this month, Assange moved a step closer to a US trial on espionage charges after the UK's highest court refused to hear his appeal against extradition. He was attempting to appeal against a judgment by the high court in December that ruled he could be extradited after assurances from the US authorities with regard to his prison conditions there.The supreme court said it had refused permission to appeal "as the application didn't raise an arguable point of law". The case is expected to be formally sent to the home secretary, Priti Patel, to approve the extradition.