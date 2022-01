© Unknown



In Baghdad

[Ed.: John Young, founder of Cryptome, testified at Assange's hearing that he published the unredacted cables before WikiLeaks but was never questioned by police. The password to the unredacted cables was published by Guardian journalists Luke Harding and David Leigh before Cryptome did.]

Not a Single One

About the Author:

Dean Yates was Baghdad bureau chief for Reuters from January 2007 to October 2008. The U.S. military stonewalled Reuters' attempt to get the cockpit video of the July 12, 2007 attack until WikiLeaks released it as "Collateral Murder."

I wrote a piece for Australian online publisher Crikey just before Julian Assange's extradition hearings resumed in September 2020 in which I regurgitated a slur that has done enormous harm to his reputation.Australian journalists should stop using the WikiLeaks treasure trove in their stories if they wouldn't speak up for Assange, I'd written. Journalists like to think they'd go to jail to protect a source. Well, their source was suffering in London's high-security Belmarsh prison, I said.That must make it true, right? Two of Assange's well-known Australian supporters tried to correct me. To my shame, I brushed them off.Their overtures nagging at the back of my mind, I recently did what I should have done at the time: read the submissions Assange's legal team made at his extradition hearings and transcripts of witness testimony. I soon realized how mistaken I was.Why should anyone listen to me?Namir and Saeed would have been forgotten statistics of that illegal war if not for Assange's publication of footage he famously calledon April 2010. Thanks to Assange and Chelsea Manning, Namir and Saeed's names will never be forgotten.WikiLeaks had hundreds of thousands of documents it had gotten from Manning - the war logs and State Department cables — for a considerable period in 2010 andthe submissions to a lower U.K. court said.with news organizations such as The Guardian, The New York Times and DER SPIEGEL to manage the release of the material. Assange's legal team cited named witnesses, various journalists who worked with Assange on the process. Those witnesses testified to the rigor of the redaction effort.In July 2010, WikiLeaks also entered dialogue with the White HouseOn July 25, 2010,even after its media partners published stories.Redaction of the Iraq War diaries was likewise "painstakingly approached" and involved the development of special redaction software. Publication was delayed in August 2010 despite this annoying some media partners because Assange didn't want to rush.and despite WikiLeaks' efforts to prevent it, the legal submissions state. Those who revealed un-redacted cables have never been prosecuted nor requested to remove them from the internet.For an excellent account of the origins of the slur against Assange, watch this video of Australian investigative journalist Mark Davis, who was with Assange in 2010 during the collaboration with the media partners. (Mark wasn't one of those who chided me over the Crikey piece):Further evidence Assange sought to protect individuals came at Chelsea's court-martial in 2013.[Ed.: Nevertheless, U.S. prosecutors at the extradition hearing made harming U.S. informants the centerpiece of their case.]It's indisputable that hundreds of thousands of Iraqi combatants and civilians were killed in the eight-year war because of violence and war-related causes. (). It's indisputable that four million Iraqis fled their country. Millions more were displaced internally.It's reasonable to sayIt's fair to sayAmerican families suffered too:Hundreds of thousands of American veterans haveaffecting millions of loved ones and friends. Same goes for any other foreigner who spent time in Iraq - soldier, security contractor, truck driver, cook, journalist.And in case people think the Iraq War is over, Islamic State rose from its ashes.Meanwhile, the United States brazenly misrepresents the facts in its case against Assange with the blessing of successive Australian governments.That's why we need toIt's why we need to make noise on social media, in the mainstream media, to politicians, and on the streets. Because Assange is being tortured in a foreign country for telling the truth about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And he will be extradited to America where he will likely die in prison.Remember —Make some noise Australians! Bring Assange home.Re-published from Facebook with permission from the author.