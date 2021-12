© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



January 2021: District Judge Vanessa Baraitser blocked Julian Assange's extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States on health grounds.

October 2021: the United States appealed this decision on five grounds.

December 10, 2021: the High Court ruled in favor of the US, overturning January's decision, and saying the extradition could go ahead

"We take a similar view of two other cases relied on by Mr Assange, namely those of David Mendoza and Abu Hamza [extradited in 2015 from the UK to the US on terrorism charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole]. Both can be said to show that the USA may be expected to apply the strict letter of an assurance which it has given, but neither provides any evidence of a failure to comply with an assurance and neither provides any support for Mr Assange's submission that this court should not regard the offered assurances as reliable."

1) He had to serve his sentence in Spain.



2) There should be no life sentence (or similar term of confinement).



3) There should be no "currency-structuring" charge.

All this is very reminiscent of the assurances for Assange.

and having all their dirty practices exposed.

Richard Medhurst is a British journalist born in Damascus. Owing to his coverage of international relations, US politics, the Middle East and Julian Assange extradition he has built a successful YouTube channel and hosts a program on Press TV. Follow him on Twitter @richimedhurst

I've been covering Julian Assange's extradition hearing since 2020. I've attended every hearing and ruling. What happened on Friday in the British High Court was a travesty of justice.To recap where we are in the Assange case:I watched Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde read out the ruling on Friday, when I attended the High Court remotely. It was done so casually and quickly - the whole thing lasted barely 10 minutes.[Ed. note: Twitter is shadow-blocking Medhurst's tweet. Go to Twitter to see the media and the thread.]The High Court denied three grounds of the US appeal. It accepted Baraitser's findings that Assange's precarious mental state would cause him to take his own life if extradited, making the extradition oppressive. It accepted the medical evidence, despite the US' attempts to attack the credibility of Prof. Michael Kopelman, the lead medical expert. But it allowed it to go ahead on two grounds: it said it accepted the diplomatic assurances provided by the US, and that the district judge should have notified the US of her provisional view, so as to afford it the opportunity to give these assurances beforehand.The High Court's entire decision was based on the assumption that you can trust America's assurances.When the lead US prosecutor, James Lewis, told the High Court justices that "the United States have never broken a diplomatic assurance, ever", I guess they decided to believe him.In its ruling on Friday, the High Court judges said they had looked at Mendoza's case and found the US had not violated its assurances, and that Mendoza's case did not offer any support to Assange's claim that US assurances cannot be trusted.. I recently published classified documents pertaining to Mendoza's case. They reveal how the US offered diplomatic assurances for his extradition, only to violate them later. Did the judges see these documents at all? This ruling gives the impression they didn't.In Mendoza's case, Spain placed three conditions on his extradition:Here's the diplomatic note sent by the US Embassy in Madrid. It doesn't actually say the US will allow Mendoza to serve a sentence in Spain - it says the US does not object to Mendoza "making an application to serve his sentence in Spain",Every prisoner can apply for a treaty transfer anyway - it's not up to the US.As for the life sentence, it says the US "will not seek a sentence of life imprisonment", but that it "will do everything within its power, that Mendoza receives a determinate sentence of incarceration".It also lists all the charges brought against Mendoza - including the currency-structuring charge,They allow the United States to subject the WikiLeaks co-founder to so-called special administrative measures (SAMs) or imprison him at ADX Florence supermax prison, a maximum-security facility in Colorado, if "after entry of this assurance, he was to commit any future act that met the test for the imposition of a SAM". spoke to Mendoza, who was imprisoned at Englewood, near ADX Florence, where Assange is likely to be sent. He said that any innocent, random conversation Assange has with his partner or lawyers could be interpreted by the US authorities as some sort of "code", and used as a pretext to lock him up immediately under SAMs in some other hellhole - that's if they don't do it the moment he sets foot in the US.Alternatively, they could also place Assange in a communications management unit (CMU) or special housing unit (SHU) and then say, "See? We didn't break any assurances, because we didn't place Assange under SAMs." The thing is,The High Court has also accepted an assurance from Washington that Assange could serve any potential sentence in his home country, Australia. As I heard Lewis put it in court, Assange could "look forward" to being jailed Down Under.Prison transfers don't work that way. The United States can't just say Assange can serve his sentence in Australia, in Tanzania or on the Moon and then make it so.. This is very clearly spelled out under Article 3(f) of the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons.Having applied numerous times for treaty transfer to Spain, and being so familiar with the system, Mendoza told me that, asHaving covered the court proceedings for so long, I can confirm that Australia has said nothing about taking Assange.In Mendoza's case, the assurances he got from the US were so vague, the Spanish courts ordered more concrete assurances. The result of this was a contract called the "Acta de Entrega" or "Deed of Surrender". This document was signed by Mendoza himself, Spain and the United States. Kimberly Wise, an employee at the US Embassy in Madrid, signed the document on behalf of the American government.This contract was very explicit: it didn't say only that Mendoza had been surrendered to the US authorities, it said he had been surrendered to themAs a matter of fact, it refused to give him a copy of the contract once he got there so he wouldn't be able to contest non-compliance in court. They told him it was classified and, instead, gave him a copy without his signature.Mendoza was extradited to the US in 2009 and sentenced to 14 years.The Supreme Court practically threatened to suspend the Spain-US extradition treaty if the Spanish government didn't get him back. Mendoza told me this was really when Washington began to feel some pressure, because the Americans wanted to keep extraditing people to the US - having the treaty suspended would have been a legal nightmare and required getting it through the Spanish congress againMendoza also sued the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for breach of contract. He was only able to do so because a Spanish judge, sympathetic to his case, sent him a copy of the original Acta de Entrega with his signature on it.I spoke to Mendoza's lawyer, Alexey Tarasov. He recalls how American prosecutors called him up one day and said that if his team dropped the civil suit against the DoJ, Mendoza could go back to Spain. Mendoza said having agreed to drop the suit had been the "biggest regret" of his life. He spent six years and nine months trapped in the United States. He was able to return only after suing both Spain and the US for failing to enforce the conditions of his extradition.When I spoke with Mendoza, he told me it was very important that any assurancesdespite his status as a non-signatory of the extradition treaty, so that, in the event of non-compliance, he can contest this in court. Moreover, he said, any transfer to Australia had to be agreed to by Australia in advance, otherwise it would be meaningless.Mendoza was fortunate to have the Spanish public, Spanish judges and the Spanish Supreme Court applying pressure on his behalf. Otherwise, he would still be in an American prison. The United States never held up its end of the deal, and the Spanish government did virtually nothing to get him back. Mendoza told me:Mendoza's case is now more important than ever, becauseWhen the High Court says in point 54 of Friday's ruling that it "can be said to show that the USA may be expected to apply the strict letter of an assurance which it has given", sure, in one sense, that's correct. The diplomatic note sent by the US Embassy in Madrid is so purposely vague, the US could get around what it appeared to have promised.However, in Mendoza's case, there was an additional document: the Acta de Entrega. Diplomatic assurances can come in different forms and the Acta de Entrega is one of them - hence why the US Embassy in Madrid signed it. Did the judges even see this document? Or did they see only the vague, ambiguous verbal note sent in January 2009? That was nowhere near enough to make an accurate assessment of Mendoza's case.I can confirm, at the very least, thatWhether the judges had these documents in front of them, I don't know. But if they did, and they still arrived at the conclusion that the US' current assurances for Assange can be trusted, then they are terribly mistaken.Anyone with a shred of common sense can see these assurances are worthless. Ironically, in that regard, Assange's case isn't all that unique. Mendoza told me about the countless Spaniards, Colombians, Mexicans and others he's seen extradited to the US. It's standard practice for the US to give these ambiguous assurances to game foreign judges and jurisdictions.