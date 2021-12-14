© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



January 2021: District Judge Vanessa Baraitser blocked Julian Assange's extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States on health grounds.

October 2021: the United States appealed this decision on five grounds.

December 10, 2021: the High Court ruled in favor of the US, overturning January's decision, and saying the extradition could go ahead

You can't.

"We take a similar view of two other cases relied on by Mr Assange, namely those of David Mendoza and Abu Hamza [extradited in 2015 from the UK to the US on terrorism charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole]. Both can be said to show that the USA may be expected to apply the strict letter of an assurance which it has given, but neither provides any evidence of a failure to comply with an assurance and neither provides any support for Mr Assange's submission that this court should not regard the offered assurances as reliable."

1) He had to serve his sentence in Spain.



2) There should be no life sentence (or similar term of confinement).



3) There should be no "currency-structuring" charge.

© Richard Medhurst



All this is very reminiscent of the assurances for Assange.

© Richard Medhurst



Absolutely not.

© Richard Medhurst



© Richard Medhurst



and having all their dirty practices exposed.

© Richard Medhurst



what are they going to do to Julian Assange?"

Richard Medhurst is a British journalist born in Damascus. Owing to his coverage of international relations, US politics, the Middle East and Julian Assange extradition he has built a successful YouTube channel and hosts a program on Press TV. Follow him on Twitter @richimedhurst