Long Live Palestine

A British pro-Israel lobby group is demanding that Spotify delete the music of rapper and Palestine solidarity campaigner Lowkey."The presence of Lowkey's music is particularly offensive," anti-Palestinian newspaper The Jewish News reported in an interview with lobbyist Luke Akehurst this week.Akehurst is the director of a group called We Believe in Israel "We expect timely action to be taken," Akehurst demanded, falsely accusing the rapper of "incitement." Earlier this month Cambridge Palestine Society was forced to postpone a talk by Lowkey after a smear campaign by the Israel lobby on campus.The talk went ahead a week later. But the lobby wasn't done.Lowkey's three "Long Live Palestine" tracks have become anthems for the Palestine solidarity movement in the UK. The video for part three alone has had more than 1.1 million views on YouTube since it was released in 2019:Part two also features Palestinian rappers DAM, British-Palestinian artist Shadia Mansour, Iraqi-Canadian rapper Narcy and several others.Lowkey has worked with some of the biggest names in the British music industry and is widely respected in the UK rap scene.His music has featured other artists such as Wretch 32, Akala, the Arctic Monkeys, Reverend and the Makers and Babyshambles.Luke Akehurst is a notorious right-wing Labour Party activist and professional Israel lobbyist.Akehurst is a regular attendee at Israeli government events developing ideas on how to ban Palestine solidarity from online platforms.One of his organization's other campaigns is a petition against an arms embargo on Israel.